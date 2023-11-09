Air pollution
UNB, Dhaka
Thu Nov 9, 2023 10:55 AM
Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 11:01 AM

Most Viewed

Air pollution

Dhaka’s air 4th worst in the world this morning

UNB, Dhaka
Thu Nov 9, 2023 10:55 AM Last update on: Thu Nov 9, 2023 11:01 AM
Air pollution in Dhaka
Star file photo

Dhaka's air quality has been marked as "very unhealthy" this morning despite the number of public transports being comparatively less than on usual workdays due to the ongoing blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 208 at 9:13 am, Dhaka ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

India's Delhi, Pakistan's Lahore and India's Kolkata occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 463, 458 and 239, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 150 is considered 'unhealthy', AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

পোশাক কারখানার নিরাপত্তায় আজও বিজিবি মোতায়েন

আইন-শৃঙ্খলা পরিস্থিতি নিয়ন্ত্রণে সারাদেশেই পর্যাপ্ত সংখ্যক বিজিবি মোতায়েন রয়েছে।

৩৪ মিনিট আগে
|কৃষি

আলুর উৎপাদন খরচ বেড়ে প্রায় দ্বিগুণ

২ ঘণ্টা আগে