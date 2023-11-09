Dhaka’s air 4th worst in the world this morning

Dhaka's air quality has been marked as "very unhealthy" this morning despite the number of public transports being comparatively less than on usual workdays due to the ongoing blockade called by BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami.

With an air quality index (AQI) score of 208 at 9:13 am, Dhaka ranked fourth on the list of cities worldwide with the worst air quality.

India's Delhi, Pakistan's Lahore and India's Kolkata occupied the first three spots in the list, with AQI scores of 463, 458 and 239, respectively.

An AQI between 101 and 150 is considered 'unhealthy', AQI between 201 and 300 is said to be 'very unhealthy', while a reading of 301+ is considered 'hazardous', posing serious health risks to residents.