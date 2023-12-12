Dhaka air second worst in the world this morning

Thousands die prematurely in Bangladesh each year due to air pollution. FILE PHOTO: STAR

Dhaka ranked second on the global list of cities with the worst air quality this morning.

The air in Dhaka city was classified as "unhealthy" with an AQI score of 196 at 9:55 am.

India's Kolkata and Pakistan's Karachi occupied the first and third spots on the list, with AQI scores of 213 and 185 respectively.

An AQI between 151 and 200 is considered "unhealthy", while 201–300 is "very unhealthy", and 301-plus is "hazardous", posing severe health risks.

The AQI, an index for reporting daily air quality, informs people how clean or polluted the air of a certain city is and what associated health effects might be a concern for them.

The AQI in Bangladesh is based on five pollutants: particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5), NO2, CO, SO2, and ozone.

Dhaka has long been grappling with air pollution issues.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), air pollution kills an estimated seven million people worldwide every year, mainly due to increased mortality from stroke, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, lung cancer, and acute respiratory infections.