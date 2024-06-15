Dev projects, dust pollution go hand in hand in Khulna

Khulna city residents are suffering immensely as dust pollution has taken an alarming turn over the last couple of years due to several ongoing development projects.

Despite repeated calls from city dwellers, the Khulna City Corporation and Department of Environment are yet to take any measures in this regard.

According to the Air Quality Index, Khulna's air was extremely unhealthy from March till the first week of June.

KCC is working on a Tk 823 crore project to develop the city's drainage system alongside a Tk 607 crore road development project. Besides, several other projects of road department, electricity department, Khulna Wasa, Khulna Development Authority, and Public Works Department are also ongoing.

Usually, city corporation authorities are tasked with repairing and renovating roads after any development work. However, KCC and Khulna Wasa have been passing blame on each other for not fixing the roads afterwards.

Visiting different KCC areas, including BIDC Road, Zero Point, Kuet Bypass Road, Rupsha Shipyard Road, Abu Naser Bypass Road, BIWTA Road, and Sonadanga Bypass Road, this correspondent found almost all the roads in an awful state with dust accumulating everywhere.

"The roads are dusty, and moving vehicles cause the dust to rise and pollute the air. It becomes difficult to see and breathe. The dust also enters our homes all the time," said Tipu Kibria, a resident of Zero Point area.

Nittananda Saha, who runs a confectionary shop near Notun Rasta intersection, said his business has been adversely affected due to the dust pollution.

"Hundreds of lorries use BIDC Road to load oil from the three state-owned oil companies and cause dust pollution. Like mine, at least 200 shops on the road under Wards 6, 7, 12, and 15 are facing similar ordeals,'' he added.

The situation is particularly dire on Sonadanga Bypass Road, which is being used by around 400 long-haul buses daily.

The road is completely engulfed in dust, no longer has bitumen cover, and is riddled with numerous potholes.

"If there were sufficient waterbodies in KCC areas, that could have reduced air pollution. Also, lack of coordination among the authorities concerned further adds to the menace," said Prof Abdullah Harun Chowdhury of Environmental Science department at Khulna University.

"On some occasions, the same roads were dug several times before being left unattended, without repairs, for months," he added.

Md Anisur Rahman, KCC chief conservancy officer, said they procured two road-sweeping trucks, which will be equipped with water tanks for spraying.

"We generally do not use these machines at construction sites," he added.

Md Arefin Badal, deputy director of DoE in Khulna, said, "We need a comprehensive plan to minimise air pollution."

Sheikh Ashraf Uz Zaman, president of Greater Khulna Development Samgram Coordinating Committee, demanded immediate repair of the roads and drains.

Contacted, KCC Mayor Talukder Abdul Khaleque said, "Two big projects are being implemented on around 600 roads and 325 drains in 31 wards for the past two years, which deteriorated the city's air quality. Almost all works are about to be completed."

Khulna Wasa and KDA did not finish their repair work on time. The service-providing agencies must consider the sufferings of city dwellers before taking up development projects, he added.