Air pollution
Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 09:13 PM
Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 09:28 PM

Most Viewed

Air pollution

Collaboration a must to combat air pollution: Saber

Star Digital Report
Thu Feb 8, 2024 09:13 PM Last update on: Thu Feb 8, 2024 09:28 PM

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today directed the officials concerned to make the BEST project the most successful in preventing air pollution.

During a workshop on the "Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST)" project, he said, "To reduce air pollution, we should not just wait for the project. Air pollution prevention should be done with government funding if necessary, considering public health."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Saber directed the involved agencies, including the Department of Environment, Bangladesh Bank, BRTA, and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, to collaborate closely for the project's success.

He said the project must be completed within the allocated budget.

Among others, Farhina Ahmed, the workshop's president and ministry secretary, Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Division, and Nur Mohammad Mazumder, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, spoke at the event.

Representatives from the World Bank and Agence Française de Development were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
Bangladesh womens
|ফুটবল

নাটকীয়তার পর টসের সিদ্ধান্ত প্রত্যাহার, ফলের অপেক্ষা

বিস্ময়কর এক ম্যাচেরই জন্মো হলো। নারীদের সাফ অনূর্ধ্ব-১৯ চ্যাম্পিয়নশিপের শিরোপা কে জিতল তা ম্যাচ শেষের পরও জানা যাচ্ছে না। নির্ধারিত সময়ের খেলা ১-১ গোলে ড্র হওয়ার পর টাইব্রেকারের ১১ শটেও মীমাংসা...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাণিজ্য

মুদ্রাবাজারে অস্থিরতা, গ্যাস সংকটে হোম টেক্সটাইল রপ্তানি ক্ষতিগ্রস্ত

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification