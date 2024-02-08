Collaboration a must to combat air pollution: Saber

Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today directed the officials concerned to make the BEST project the most successful in preventing air pollution.

During a workshop on the "Environmental Sustainability and Transformation (BEST)" project, he said, "To reduce air pollution, we should not just wait for the project. Air pollution prevention should be done with government funding if necessary, considering public health."

Saber directed the involved agencies, including the Department of Environment, Bangladesh Bank, BRTA, and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, to collaborate closely for the project's success.

He said the project must be completed within the allocated budget.

Among others, Farhina Ahmed, the workshop's president and ministry secretary, Md Shahriar Kader Siddiky, secretary of Economic Relations Division, and Nur Mohammad Mazumder, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority, spoke at the event.

Representatives from the World Bank and Agence Française de Development were also present.