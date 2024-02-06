Kodalichhara Canal: Waste disposal raising flood risk

Kodalichhara Canal, which is considered as the lifeline of Moulvibazar town, usually carries the city's drainage water into the Hail Haor (waterbody).

But, despite several campaigns, urging people to refrain from waste disposal, local residents continue to dump huge quantities of waste materials from different business establishments and houses into the canal.

As a result, Kodalichhara is gradually being filled with waste materials, posing serious threat of flooding in the adjacent areas during the monsoon.

While visiting East Sultanpur, Arambagh, North Kalimabad, Kodalichhara and Fatabil areas this correspondent saw empty packets of different products like chips, biscuits, small and large polythene packets, disposable plastic cups lying scattered at different spots along the banks on both sides of Kodalichara Canal.

Mizanur Rahman, a resident of Arambagh area, said waste materials often get stuck on the muddy bank of the canal, aquatic grass or even in dry places.

Moreover, piles of garbage can be found where drains from different areas of the town met before entering Kodalichhara Canal, he said.

Another resident of the town Samad Mia said rain water washes away the waste materials and falls into Hail Haor during the monsoon.

Later, some of those waste goes further down and fall into the Gopla river through Hail Haor, he said.

Moreover, heavy rain often causes flooding in different parts of the town and inundates roads and houses under dirty water, he added.

Currently, a development project including construction of guide walls, walkways on both sides of Kodalichhara and beautification work, worth around Tk 23 crore is going.

Although, an awareness campaign was conducted, on behalf of the municipality authorities, among local residents to keep Kodalichhara clean, people hardly pay any heed.

Moulvibazar Municipality Mayor Fazlur Rahman said Kodalichhara is the lifeline of Moulvibazar town. It is quite difficult to protect the town from flooding if townspeople are not equally aware, the mayor added.