UNB, Dhaka
Wed Aug 13, 2025 03:22 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 13, 2025 03:28 PM

Heavy rain, cautionary signals issued as low pressure forms over Bay

UNB, Dhaka
File photo/Palash Khan

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Rajshahi, Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions over the next 24 hours from 9:00am today, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in a special bulletin.

"Due to an active southwest monsoon, heavy (44–88mm/24 hrs) to very heavy (over 88mm/24 hrs) rainfall is likely at places in these divisions," the bulletin said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Meanwhile, maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal no. 3, as a low-pressure area formed over the west-central Bay and adjoining north-west Bay off north Andhra Pradesh and south Odisha coasts at 6:00am today, said a Met office bulletin.

The system is likely to intensify, and under its influence, a steep pressure gradient has developed over the north Bay. Gusty or squally weather may affect maritime ports, the north Bay and adjoining coastal areas of Bangladesh, it added.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain close to shore and proceed with caution until further notice.

