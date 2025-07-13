Floods recede in Feni, leaves mark on agriculture, fisheries and roads

Over 2,300 ponds flooded, 2,371 hectares of crops destroyed, and 125km of roads affected

Heavy rains have submerged large areas of Feni, where over 100 villages were flooded following breaches in the embankments of the Muhuri, Kahua, and Selonia rivers. The photo was taken in the Munshirhat area of Fulgazi upazila yesterday. Photo: Rajib Raihan

Floodwaters have begun to recede from most areas of Feni, where continuous rainfall and hilly run-off since June 8 caused embankments to collapse at 12 points along the Muhuri, Kahua, and Silonia rivers, inundating large parts of Parshuram, Phulgazi, and Feni Sadar upazila.

As of today, residents have started returning to their homes from shelters, although the damage to agriculture, fisheries, livestock, and infrastructure across the affected areas is extensive.

According to district officials, the flood affected six upazilas in total, with Parshuram, Phulgazi, and Feni Sadar among the hardest hit.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Md Ismail Hossai said that since 8 July, around 110 villages in Parshuram, Phulgazi, Chhagalnaiya, Feni Sadar, and Daganbhuiyan upazilas which border the Indian state of Tripura had been flooded.

"While the overall flood situation has significantly improved, some areas remain waterlogged," he added.

Md Atik Ullah, district agriculture officer said that crops on 2,371 hectares of land have been destroyed. The losses include 934 hectares of Aman seedbeds, 7 hectares of ginger, 855 hectares of Aus paddy, 557 hectares of summer vegetables, 14 hectares of chili, 3.5 hectares of turmeric, and 3,670 sacks of sack-cultivated ginger.

District Fisheries Officer Aminul Islam reported that fish from 2,300 ponds were washed away, resulting in an estimated loss of Tk 10 crore.

He added that many ponds and fish farms are still submerged.

Md Mahmud Al Faruque, executive engineer of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) in Feni, said that 125 kilometres of roads have been damaged, including 100 km in Fulgazi and 20 km in Parshuram upazilas.

Approximately 20–25 percent of these roads are still under water, and the extent of damage may increase further, he added.

Mozammel Haque, livestock officer of Feni district confirmed the death of 2–4 livestock animals, with additional losses amounting to Tk 20–30 lakh, including damages to poultry farms.

"I couldn't cultivate any crops after last year's flood. This year, my 10 kg of Aman seedbeds were submerged and destroyed. I won't be able to cultivate Aman rice this year," said Akkas Uddin, a farmer from Paschim Alka village in Parshuram upazila.

Farmers Shah Jahan, Abul Kashem, and Ali Akbar from Chitholia echoed similar concerns, stating their Aman seedbeds were also destroyed, making cultivation impossible this season.

Mamun Hossain, a CNG-run auto-rickshaw driver from ward No. 2 in Parshuram Municipality, said he had taken shelter with his family during the flood.

"When I returned, I found all our bedding and furniture destroyed. We don't have money to repair our home and are living in miserable conditions," he said.