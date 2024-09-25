DSCC launches ‘cleanliness, mosquito eradication’ operation

Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) initiated a special "Cleanliness and Mosquito Eradication" operation across 10 wards to address mosquito-related issues today.

This initiative is part of the ongoing daily activities focused on mosquito management.

DSCC's health and waste management departments coordinated extensive efforts in wards 2, 18, 24, 25, 34, 49, 61, 62, 63, and 69. The operation included morning larviciding and afternoon adulticiding efforts, engaging over a hundred mosquito control workers and 127 sanitation staff from the waste management department.

Additionally, following a list provided by the health department on September 24, targeted larviciding and adulticiding activities were conducted to eliminate Aedes mosquito breeding sites around the residences of confirmed dengue patients.

As of September 24 this year, a total of 801 dengue cases have been reported across Bangladesh.