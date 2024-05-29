Addressing urban issues crucial: speakers

Speakers at a discussion today said as Bangladesh's urban population rapidly expands, addressing the complex issues plaguing the country's cities has become increasingly crucial.

Elaborating on the government's existing development plans to address the issue, LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Tazul Islam emphasised the government's willingness to adopt innovative ideas.

He also discussed how international non-governmental organisations can collaborate with the government to mitigate these challenges.

He made these remarks at an event titled "8th Urban Dialogue 2024," aimed at addressing the urban issues and challenges of Bangladesh.

Habitat for Humanity Bangladesh, in collaboration with the members of the Urban INGO Forum Bangladesh and the Department of Disaster Science and Climate Resilience at the University of Dhaka (DU), organised the event at the university's Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban.

"To tackle the challenges urban Bangladesh is facing, we need to collaborate and find innovative solutions to overcome them," said Dhaka North City Corporation Mayor Atiqul Islam while speaking at the event.

Speaking at the event as the keynote speaker, Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof ASM Maksud Kamal highlighted how the Global South will be the most affected due to urbanisation and migration.