2.57 lakh acres of forest land under illegal occupation: Saber

Over 2.57 lakh acres of forest land under the forest department have been illegally occupied, Environment Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury told parliament today.

In a scripted answer, he said of the total grabbed land, a total of 30,162 acres of forest land have been recovered as of last May.

The minister said this in reply to a query from Awami League MP M Abdul Latif.

The minister said, "Eviction proposals are being sent to recover 5,000 acres of encroached forest land through a 100 working day priority action plan. Moreover, activities have been intensified to recover remaining encroached forest lands."

In response to a query from Independent MP Sohrab Uddin, he said from January to June, 170 mobile courts conducted operations against 611 illegal brick kilns, collecting fines worth Tk 15.08 crore and demolishing 250 brick kilns.