S Alam sugar mill fire: Dolphin sanctuary in Karnaphuli under threat

A huge amount of polluted water has spilled into Karnaphuli and is spreading fast across the river, threatening the endangered dolphin sanctuary and hundreds of fish species.

The contaminated water spread from S Alam Refined Sugar Industries Limited, where a fire broke out on Monday. This would damage aquatic life, including endangered dolphins, said officials of the Department of Environment (DoE) and environmental science experts.

The Karnaphuli river is home to hundreds of dolphins and various species of fish.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has categorised the Ganges River Dolphin as an endangered species.

The 43-kilometre area, estuary to Kalurghat Bridge, of the river is the wandering zone of the mammal, locally known as Utom.

A 2017 study recorded that 920 dolphins inhabited this river. Another study reports that the Karnaphuli is home to 70 species of fish.

"The polluted water would lead to breathing problems for dolphins, as toxicity leads to a lack of fresh dissolved oxygen in the water," said Mohammad Al Amin, a dolphin researcher and professor of Institute of Forestry and Environmental Sciences at Chittagong University.

While visiting the area, this correspondent observed that the contaminated water near the sugar mill had already turned black and was flowing into the river through four points.

Anis Majhi, a local fisherman, told The Daily Star, "Black water has spilled into different points of this river. The polluted water flows into the sea during low tide. But it will return to the river during high tide and cause much damage."

The DoE has yet to launch any operations to tackle the contaminated water since the incident of the fire took place.

Ferdous Anwar, deputy director of the DoE Chattogram district office, said, "This water has already been contaminated with various ingredients, including raw sugar. It will severely damage the food chain and force aquatic life to migrate."

He said the DoE does not immediately have a plan to tackle the contaminated water, like the existing National Contingency Plan used in case of any oil or chemical spill. "Now the emergency is to douse the fire. Besides, we will take steps as per the law regarding the matter," he added.

Contacted, Subrata Kumar Bhoumick, executive director of S Alam Group, said they tried trapping the polluted water but failed.