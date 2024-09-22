World Rivers Day observed in Patuakhali, Barguna

The World Rivers Day was observed today with separate programmes in Patuakhali and Barguna districts.

Environmental organisations Waterkeepers Bangladesh and Dharitri Rakshay Amra (Dhara) organised these events.

In Patuakhali, a human chain programme was organized, followed by a clean-up operation on the banks of Andhar Manik river in Kalapara town around 10:00am. Mejbah Uddin Mannu, local coordinator of Waterkeepers Bangladesh, and Mosharraf Hossain Mintu, general secretary of Kalapara Press Club, spoke among others, reports our Patuakhali correspondent.

In Barguna, hundreds of locals formed a human chain on the bank of Bishkhali river in Patharghata upazila around 9:00am.

Patharghata upazila nirbahi officer Roknuzzaman Khan, and journalist and researcher Shafiqul Islam Khokon, joined the programme among others.

Speakers at the programmes called upon all to unite against illegal encroachment and indiscriminate pollution in order to save the rivers and conserve the country's environment and marine resources.