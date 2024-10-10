Initiative taken to free ‘Patuakhali river’ from encroachment, pollution

The 12-kilometre-long Patuakhali River, with an average width of 250 metres and a spiral flow, has faced significant degradation due to encroachment and pollution over the years. Flowing east and north of Patuakhali town, this river has lost much of its existence as various structures have been built along its banks, and its waters have been contaminated by waste disposal.

It connects with the Lohalia river to the east and the Payra river to the west.

Encroachment is evident in several sections of the river, where structures have been erected.

Additionally, Patuakhali town's sewage system relies heavily on this river, with all the municipal drains flowing directly into it, resulting in the discharge of garbage at multiple points. The pollution is further compounded at the confluence with the Lohalia, where sand from annual dredging of the river port is dumped, causing a sand buildup at the river mouth.

This change in the river's course has led to erosion in the Lohalia area, destroying hundreds of homes and agricultural land.

In response to this situation, the District River Conservation Committee has initiated steps to free the Patuakhali river from encroachment and pollution.

On Tuesday afternoon, a meeting was held at the Patuakhali District Commissioner's office, chaired by Additional District Commissioner (Revenue), Md. Obaidur Rahman.

He said following the government's directive from the Ministry of Climate Change, Forests, and Environment, one river in each district will be restored by removing encroachments and pollution within the next two months.

The Patuakhali River has been selected as the priority for this district out of its 42 rivers. A detailed work plan, estimated budget, and list of necessary equipment will be finalised by October 20.

During the meeting, Patuakhali Municipality Administrator and Deputy Director of Local Government, Jewel Rana, expressed the municipality's commitment to preventing further pollution.

He said the narrow canals, drains, sluice gates, and culverts connected to the river, and assured that the local authorities would take positive steps to protect it.

The meeting was attended by district administration officials, journalists, and members of the River Protection Committee.