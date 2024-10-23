Forest land worth Tk 50cr recovered in Gazipur

Local administration today recovered six acres of forest land worth Tk 50 crore grabbed by influential people in Gazipur's Kaliakoir upazila.

Kaliakair Upazila Nirbahi Officer and Executive Magistrate Kausar Ahmed conducted the drive in in Munsirtack area this afternoon and recovered the land, reports our local correspondent.

Talking to reporters, the magistrate said several structures were established in the reserved land of the Forest Department after occupying the land illegally. During the drive, the structures were removed today.

"We will continue such operations. Strict action will be taken against illegal grabbers. Reserved forest areas will be protected under any circumstances," he said.

Monirul Karim, an officer of the Kaliakair range of the Forest Department, said the estimated value of the recovered land is Tk 50 crore. "We earlier served notice to the land grabbers to vacate the possession, but they did not pay heed to the notice."