Sylhet flood: Over 10,000 consumers left without electricity

Incessant rain and gushing waters from the hills have led to early flooding in the Sylhet region, causing power outages for 10,000 to 12,000 residents in the district.

The Power Division has cancelled all leaves for electricity workers to ensure that they are available to support the public during this crisis.

In a notification sent by the Power Division today, it was reported that the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB) and the Bangladesh Rural Electrification Board (BREB) in the Sylhet zone have faced significant damage to power substations, lines, transformers, and electric poles due to the ongoing deluge.

Safety measures have been implemented in flood-affected areas, leading to intentional power cuts to prevent electrical accidents.

Rising water levels have also necessitated further power disconnections.

All 21 of the 33/11 kV substations under BPDB Sylhet remain operational, maintaining power supply to the region.

Sylhet's total customer base is 561,069, with a peak power demand of 225 megawatts. The area is served by nine 132/33 kV grid substations.

Although water has entered the premises of seven out of 21 of the 33/11 kV substations, they remain functional as they are situated at safe distances.

The preliminary financial loss for BPDB is estimated at approximately TK9.4 lakh, while BREB faces an estimated loss of Tk 7.3 lakh.

In BREB's Sylhet region distribution system, six cooperatives -- Sylhet-1, Sylhet-2, Sunamganj, Habiganj, Moulvibazar, and Kishoreganj -- have been affected.

Out of 55 damaged poles, 37 have been repaired. Additionally, out of 60 damaged transformers, 42 have been restored; 66 out of 75 torn spans (wires) have been fixed; 20 damaged insulators have been repaired; and 25 damaged meters have all been replaced.