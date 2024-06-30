Sirajganj's 68MW solar power plant starts supplying electricity

Operation began in the newly built solar power plant "Sirajganj 68-megawatt Solar Park" on the Jamuna river bank in Sirajganj this morning.

The plant in Sadar upazila went online at 11:30am after a test run, our Pabna correspondent reports quoting Md Tanvir Rahman, project director of the solar plant.

"After concluding commissioning process, we have started power generation and supplying to the national grid in the morning. We will continue uninterrupted power supply from the plant," he said.

Md Shamim Hasan, director of public relation of Bangladesh Power Development Board, said, "Before resuming commercial operation, each of all power plants needs to run test operation. So, during the test run it supplied power in the national grid."

The "Sirajganj 68MW Solar Park," which was financed by Bangladesh and China companies, will be the 12th operational commercial solar plants in the country.

Eleven such plants now generate 536 megawatts of electricity, according to the national database of renewable energy.