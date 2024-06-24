Energy
Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:02 PM
Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:06 PM

Energy

Power connection to CMC cut for unpaid bills

Star Digital Report
Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:02 PM Last update on: Mon Jun 24, 2024 06:06 PM
Photo: Taken from Chittagong Medical College Facebook page

The authorities of the Power Development Board in Chattogram cut the power connection to Chittagong Medical College (CMC) this morning due to unpaid bills.

The connection was disconnected around 10:00am, our staff correspondent reports quoting sources at the CMC.

However, the power supply to Chittagong Medical College and Hospital continued uninterrupted.

"Power to the academic building at the medical college was cut as they did not pay six months' arrears despite receiving repeated notices," said Humayun Kabir, chief engineer of the PDB in Chattogram.

There are two connections on the campus -- one is for the college, and another is for the hospital, he added.

"A total of Tk 1.29 crore has been due for both the connections," he said adding, "Of the amount, a total of Tk 60.69 lakh has been outstanding for the connection of the CMC."

He also said, "We have not cut the connection to the hospital for the sake of patients."

When contacted, CMCH Director Brig Gen Taslim Uddin said that no hamper occurred to the treatment of patients due to the power disruption.

Asked about the outstanding bill, he said budget shortage is the reason behind the unpaid bills.

"We have written to the ministry for allocating money to pay the outstanding bill," he added.

CMC principal Dr Shahena Aktar could not be contacted for her comment as she did not receive phone calls despite repeated attempts.

