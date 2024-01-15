Nasrul now state minister for power, energy, and mineral resources

Energy
BSS, Dhaka
Mon Jan 15, 2024 08:03 PM
Last update on: Mon Jan 15, 2024 08:10 PM

Energy

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has re-allotted Nasrul Hamid's portfolio giving him the charge of state minister for the power, energy, and mineral resources ministry instead of only the power division.

Nasrul held the same position in the last cabinet.

The Cabinet Division today issued a gazette notification to this end.

It added other issues of the previous notification of January 11 about the allotment of portfolios of the members of council of ministers will remain unchanged.

The order will come into immediate effect.

