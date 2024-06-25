Gas supply suspended for 15 hours in Mymensingh, Netrakona

Around 25,000 users in Mymensingh and Netrakona are facing serious trouble as Titas Gas authority has suspended the gas supply for 15 hours from last night due to a leak in its pipeline.

The gas supply was not restored till the filing of this report around 3:30pm today, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Hilton Pal, manager (Operation) of Titas Gas in Mymensingh, said the supply line was affected in Mymensingh's Trishal upazila due to the piling work at a multi-storied building yesterday morning.

As the gas had been leaking, the gas supply through the line was suspended on security grounds, said the manager.

The manager also said their technicians have started work since last night and it could be done by this evening.

Dider-E-Alam Mohammad Maksud Chowdhury, deputy commissioner (DC) of Mymensingh, said the Titas Gas authority did not inform the administration about the suspension.

"We have already asked the authorities concerned to complete the repair work as soon as possible to mitigate the sufferings of the city's people," added the DC.