The government has decreased the diesel price by Tk 1 per litre for the month of July. The prices of petrol and octane, however, will remain the same at Tk 127 and Tk 131 respectively.

Yesterday, in a circular, the diesel and kerosene prices were set at Tk 106.75 per litre, which was Tk 107.75 this month.

Since March this year, the government has started setting fuel prices in line with the international market.