Change in India's power export rules won't affect supply to Bangladesh: Adani Group

The recent amendment to India's Power Export Guidelines will not affect the existing Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between Adani Power and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), said Adani Group today.

A PR agency appointed by Adani Group in Bangladesh, in a statement, said the amendment aims to connect all Indian power stations which export electricity to neighbouring countries to the Indian national grid.

"We have been providing uninterrupted power to Bangladesh from our Godda plant. Adani Power is committed to fulfilling contractual obligations as per BPDB's demand schedule and provisions of PPA and would look forward to continuing reciprocal fulfilment by BPDB," the statement reads.

An internal federal power ministry memo, dated August 12 and seen by Reuters, amends 2018 guidelines governing generators supplying electricity "exclusively to a neighbouring country".

Currently only one plant in India -- Adani Power's 1,600 megawatt (MW) Godda plant in eastern Jharkhand state -- is under contract to export 100 percent of its power to Bangladesh.

The memo says "the government of India may permit connection of such generating station to the Indian grid to facilitate the sale of power within India in case of sustained non-scheduling of full or part capacity".

The sale of power to the local grid might also be allowed if there is a delay in payments, it said.

The move, which comes nearly a week after longtime Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina fled Bangladesh after deadly protests, could also benefit future projects where all output is locked into export contracts.