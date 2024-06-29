Adani power plant shut down

India's Adani power plant in Jharkhand's Godda was shut down due to a leak in a valve of the boiler circulating pump, leaving Bangladesh in a shortage of power production.

Bangladesh Power Development Board (PDB) member (generation) Khandaker Mokammel Hossain confirmed the matter to The Daily Star.

He said the Adani power plant authorities said they found a leak in a valve of the circulating water pump of the plant.

"They forcibly shut down the unit of the plant. It will take at least two to three days to start the maintenance work, as it would require the boiler to cool off," he said.

Earlier, he added, another unit of the plant went into regular maintenance during the Eid holidays which will start operation by the first week of July.

"Now, both units of the 1600MW Adani plant remain shut. We are getting less electricity from the coal-based power plants. One of the two units of Payra Power Plant is also under maintenance. But with other options, the load-shedding situation is still stable at less than 1,000MW," he said.