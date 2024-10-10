A waterlogged Durga Puja in 3 districts

Devotees in several flood-hit areas in Mymensingh, Sherpur, and Netrakona are celebrating Durga Puja amidst waterlogging due to the recent floods.

The floodwater has started receding but the overall situation is not suitable for devotees to reach some mandaps in knee-deep water in Netrakona, said Sujon Saha, secretary of Bangladesh Puja Utjapon Parishad in Netrakona's Kalmakanda upazila, reports our Mymensingh correspondent.

Sujon said Durga Puja is being celebrated at 50 mandaps in the upazila and of them, 20 are still waterlogged.

"This situation was totally unexpected and we are celebrating the biggest religious festival, braving natural calamities," said Gauranga Chandra Saha, president of Bangladesh Puja Utjapon Parishad in Kalmakanda.

Gyanesh Chandra Sarker, president of Bangladesh Puja Utjapon Parishad Netrakona district, said Durga Puja is being celebrated at 466 mondops in the district and of them, over 50 mandaps are still waterlogged in five upazilas.

Devotees are also facing challenges to reach pandals in remote border areas of Mymensingh's Haluaghat and Dhobaura upazila due to the recent flooding.

Hamidur Rahman, a ward member of Beeldora union in Haluaghat, said Durga puja is being celebrated at seven mandaps in his union, and four in his ward -- Koilati and Khasiapara villages -- and all are in waterlogged condition till today.

Many puja mandaps are waterlogged but the situation is improving, said Md Humayun Kabir, chairman of Dakshin Maizpara Union Parishad in Dhobaura, one of the most-affected regions.

Nishat Sharmin, upazila nirbahi officer in Dhobaura, said Durga Puja is being celebrated in 30 mandaps.

ABM Ariful Islam, Phulpur UNO, said two mandaps had to be shifted to other places in Mymensingh's Phulpur.

Jitendra Majumder, convener of Bangladesh Puja Utjapon Parishad Sherpur district, said due to severe flash floods, some areas of Nalitabari and Jhenaigati are still waterlogged.

Kajal Talukder, a journalist in Kalmakanda in Netrakona, said devotees travel to different villages during the biggest religious festival to visit temples, pandals and relatives, but this year they are confined to their homes due to waterlogging and terrible communication in villages due to flash floods.