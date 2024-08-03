Sylhet Flood: 66,584 houses damaged in three districts

As their house was damaged in the ongoing flood, Aftab Uddin's family has been living in Bara Maidan High School shelter for 23 days at Talimpur union in Barlekha upazila, Moulvibazar.

The floodwaters have yet to recede fully from their Murshibadkura village in the union.

Many families in this union, particularly those in the Hakaluki Haor areas, are in a similar peril.

Since the onset of the flood in Sylhet region on June 16, triggered by heavy rains and upstream waters, a total of 66,584 houses have so far been damaged in three districts, including 16,987 in Moulvibazar, 27,597 in Sylhet, and 22,000 in Sunamganj.

Unable to stay in their homes, many families sought refuge in shelters or at their relatives' houses, with the prolonged flood continuing to exacerbate their struggles.

Poor and marginalised people are particularly affected, facing severe challenges to manage their livelihoods, repairing their damaged homes, and providing for their families.

Even though the flood waters have receded considerably from most areas, many people are still unable to return to their homes due to the damages sustained to their houses.

"My mud hut was completely washed away in the flood. I have been compelled to borrow funds to repair the house as soon as possible, since my family would otherwise become homeless for prolonged time," said Satir Mia from Barlekha upazila.

Sumi Rani, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Habiganj, said they have yet to collect detailed damage reports for houses in the district and will be requesting updates from upazila officials for better assessment.

Mohammad Chadu Mia, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Moulvibazar, said they have sent a list of damages sustained in the flood to the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief, requesting funds for repair and reconstruction of affected homes.

Md Abdul Kuddus Bulbul, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Sylhet, said they are compiling a list of damages and preparing for rehabilitation efforts for those affected.