Students' movement releases audit report on emergency relief fund

The Anti-Discrimination Student Movement released a report after an audit on the emergency relief fund raised for the flood victims at Dhaka University's TSC.

The audit report mentioned that a total of Tk 11.7 crore was deposited as mass relief.

Auditor Golam Fazlul Kabir released the audit report on behalf of the movement at TSC last night.

PKF Aziz Halim Khair Choudhury, an audit firm, prepared a comprehensive report within 20 days, which was released at a press conference.

Auditor Golam Faizul Kabir said a total fund of Tk 11,69,84,420 was collected as public relief. Out of this, Tk 9,85,15,425 was in cash. The rest of the money was via mobile banking, prize bonds, dollars, and other means.

Out of this Tk 1,78,33,207 was spent.

Kabir said, currently there is Tk 9,91,51,213 in two bank accounts.

Two lakh packets of food were distributed among the flood victims by spending from the relief money. Besides, relief was sent to 15-16 districts in 190 trucks.

The anti-discrimination student movement has announced to deposit Tk 8 crore to the chief adviser's relief fund. The rest of the money will be spent on flood-affected areas.

The anti-discrimination student movement started a public relief program at TSC on August 22 for the people of flood-affected areas.