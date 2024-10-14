Protect women affected by natural disasters: civil society leaders

The flooding in Mymensingh, Netrokona, and Sherpur in October was severe too but received less attention from people and the government compared to the August flood in the southeastern region. PHOTO: SAHIDUL ISLAM NIRAB

Civil society members today called for urgent action to protect women who are affected by the current floods, as well as all forms of disasters, emphasising their right to physical, mental, and reproductive healthcare and security.

Speakers said women often face significant long-term physical and emotional harm due to the lack of awareness, sensitisation and inadequate emergency services. The protection of women must be a key consideration in all disaster relief and service delivery efforts.

The remarks were made during a virtual press conference organised by the National Committee for the Observation of International Rural Women's Day today.

They stressed the need for women-friendly and inclusive initiatives, designed with the collaboration of the government and non-government agencies, to address the challenges women face during and after such events.

Khadijatul Kubra, programme officer of COAST Foundation, said over 5.1 million people have been affected by floods in the eastern region this year.

During disasters, low-income and marginalised communities suffer the most, particularly women and children. Women often spend nights on rooftops or in boats to protect their belongings and livestock, while children fall ill due to wet clothes, she said.

Women, especially during their menstrual period, struggle to maintain hygiene due to a lack of clean water and sanitary items. Pregnant women are also at significant risk, as reproductive health services remain inadequate during these difficult times. The conditions in shelters -- characterised by overcrowding, lack of separate toilets for women and insufficient clean water -- heighten the stress on women and undermine their safety and dignity, she added.

Mothura Tripura, member of the National Committee for International Rural Women's Day Observation, urged the provision of emergency reproductive services for pregnant women during disasters.

Ferdous Ara Rumee, coordinator of the National Committee Secretariat, highlighted that disaster situations are particularly dangerous for pregnant women and stressed the need for comprehensive awareness programmes on reproductive health in collaboration with local communities and health workers.