Nearly 5 lakh marooned as Gumti embankment collapses in Cumilla

Around five lakh people were marooned as an embankment in the Gumti river collapsed in Cumilla's Burichang upazila early today.

Confirming the development, Md Abed Ali, Cumilla district relief officer, said people of different villages in Burichang and Brahmanpara upazilas were affected by the flood water.

Superintending Engineer Abdul Latif told our local correspondent that the flood situation has been worsening in the upazilas due to the collapse of the embankment around 12:45am.

Meanwhile, flood-affected people were asked through loudspeakers to take shelter at safer places or shelter centres.

Mahfuz Babu, a local resident of Burichang Mainamati area, said, "I saw flood water entering Burichang with strong current at night."

Shahida Akter, Burichang upazila nirbahi officer, said there are 35 shelter centres for flood-affected people. "I have already asked rescuers to take water logged people of Sholonol, Bakshimul, and Pirjatrapur areas to take to the safer places."