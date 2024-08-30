Flood causes damages worth Tk 160cr in Sirajganj

Relief, rehabilitation efforts largely inadequate

Ajuba Begum, 60, a resident of Haat Pachil village under Shahzadpur upazila of Sirajganj, is yet to return home from a shelter as her mud hut was completely washed away in the flood that hit the district in early July.

The swelling Jamuna inundated vast stretches of land across the district, and left behind a trail of damage, which has now become visible as floodwaters eventually receded.

"I have no means to reconstruct my house unless there is government assistance for rehabilitation. Since there is none yet, I am compelled to remain at the shelter and keep counting days," she said.

Sharif Hossain, a resident of Boro Koyra village under the upazila, shared similar plights.

"Even though floodwater receded around three weeks back, we are struggling to live in our house as it has sustained considerable damage. Our crop in four bighas of land got washed away in floodwater, leaving us with no means to earn some money so we could repair the house. Also, there has not been any government assistance for our rehabilitation yet," said Md Afsar Bhuiya, a farmer of Bonnir Char village under Sirajganj Sadar upazila.

The flood caused significant extent of damages to roads and infrastructure, houses, crops and livestock.

Unfortunately, the relief and rehabilitation efforts in Sirajganj have been largely inadequate due to lack of fund.

"Jamuna started to swell since mid-June. After July 4, the water level rose 60cm above danger level at different points, inundating 34 unions under five upazilas in the district, and the flood continued to ravage the region for next 12 days it started receding on July 17," said Md Nazmul Hossain, a local resident.

Around 1.05 lakh people have been affected in the flood, while damages worth a total Tk 160.06 crore have been sustained, said Md Aktaruzzaman, district relief and rehabilitation officer in Sirajganj.

"A total 6,769 houses and 96.98-km roads were damaged in the flood. The damage is worth around Tk 29.48 crore and Tk 31.48 crore respectively," he also said.

Sirajganj district relief and rehabilitation officer Md. Aktaruzzaman said they have calculated flood loss of tk. 160.06 core but they have no fund allotment to resume rehabilitation work he added.

According to the DRRO office, agriculture sector has badly damaged in the flood hit areas.

Babul Kumar Sutrodhar, deputy director of the Department of Agricultural Extension in Sirajganj, said, "A total 6,525 hectares of cropland became submerged under floodwaters, of which 3,185 hectares of cropland got completely washed away, causing a damage worth Tk 62.78 crore."

"We have assessed the damages and submitted a report to higher authority seeking subsidy for the farmers," he added.

Md Saiful Islam, executive engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Sirajganj, said most damaged rural roads are under LGED.

"Also, a total 22 bridges were damaged, which will require an estimated Tk 1.8 crore for repairs. We have submitted report to higher authority seeking fund for the repair works," he added.

According to the DRRO's office, at least 155 educational institutions sustained damages in flood, including eight being devoured by the river. The damages are worth around Tk 8.8 crore.

Md Harunur Rashid, district primary education officer, said while the classes have been resumed in the affected schools, it would be difficult to continue the activities unless repairs are done promptly.

"However, no fund has yet been allotted for repairs to the affected schools," he added.

Moreover, the flood wreaked havoc to the region's water and sanitation facilities. A total 240 tubewells and 443 sanitation systems were badly damaged, causing losses worth around Tk 41 crore, said DRRO's office sources.

"We have assessed the damages due to flood and submitted reports to higher authorities of concern departments seeking fund for rehabilitation work. However, with no fund yet to be disbursed for rehabilitation work, it has now become a matter of concern for the flood-hit areas," said DRRO in Sirajganj Md Aktaruzzaman.