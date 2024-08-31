Displaced, thousands seek rehabilitation in Moulvibazar

Whenever a flood takes place, the full extent of its damage cannot be mostly understood until the water recedes.

As such, now that the floodwater has completely receded in Moulvibazar, the aftermath of the flood has started to take shape.

In the Tillagaon union of Kulaura upazila in the district, hundreds of thousands of people have been displaced from their homes and are now enduring severe living conditions.

A visit to the flood-affected Mirerpara and Hajipur villages in the union on Thursday revealed the extent of their distress.

In both villages, flood victims expressed deep concern as paddy and vegetable seedlings have been submerged.

In Mierpara village, 30 houses have been completely destroyed, while 25 have been partially damaged. The residents of those houses were forced to leave and take shelter elsewhere, mostly in neighbouring houses.

Tariboon Begum, 45, of Mirerpara village, who has taken shelted at a neighbouring house, shared her plight

"After I lost my husband years ago, I have been working in households to look after my son. Now my 16-year-old son studies in a madrasa. We didn't have anything else apart from our little house, and now it has been destroyed by the flood," she lamented.

Day labourer Shadekul Islam of Hajipur village said, "My mud house was completely destroyed in the flood, and I am now left helpless. I don't need any relief; I need urgent rehabilitation."

He also has been forced to take shelter at a nearby house.

Junab Ali, a member of Ward 7 in Tilagaon union, said over 50 houses in the ward have been completely destroyed, with an additional 60-70 houses suffering significant damage.

Chairman Abdul Malik of Tilagaon Union Parishad urged wealthy individuals and the government to help rehabilitate the affected households.

"The flood has severely impacted hundreds of homes, agricultural lands, and fish farms, leaving many people destitute. The total damage assessment is underway," he said.

Upazila Project Implementation Officer Shimul Ali said, "Based on preliminary reports, 350 houses have been totally destroyed, with 2150 houses damaged partially. A comprehensive survey is being conducted through local representatives."

Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohiuddin said the process of listing the victims is ongoing.

Once completed, the list will be submitted to higher authorities for further assistance, he added.

He also said the government has provided adequate relief and the relief operations are ongoing.