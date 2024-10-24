Cyclone 'Dana' likely to lash Odisha-West Bengal at midnight

The photo was taken from Barishal river port today (October 24, 2024). Photo: Titu Das/Star

The severe cyclone 'Dana', formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining area, is likely to move north-northwestwards further and may cross north Odisha-West Bengal coast of India between Puri and Sagar Island around midnight today, Bangladesh Meteorological Department said in its special weather bulletin this evening.

As of 6:00pm today, the cyclone was centred about 555 km southwest of Chattogram port, 540 km southwest of Cox's Bazar port, 385 km southwest of Mongla port and 405 km southwest of Payra port, said the bulletin.

Under its peripheral effect, heavy (44-88 mm) to very heavy (89mm or more) rainfall with gusty-squally wind may occur over the north Bay, offshore islands, shoals and coastal areas of Bangladesh.

The low-lying areas of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Borguna, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Bhola, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram and Cox's Bazar districts, and their offshore islands and shoals are likely to be inundated by wind-driven surge of 2-3 feet height above normal astronomical tide.

Maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the severe cyclone centre was recorded about 90 kilometres per hour, rising to 110 kph in gusts-squalls.

Sea will remain rough near the cyclone's centre.

BMD advised maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla and Payra to hoist local cautionary signal-3.

All fishing boats and trawlers over north Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter till further notice.