Cyclone Dana: Launch services on Bhola-Chandpur routes suspended

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) has suspended launch services from Chandpur to all routes, as well as six internal routes in Bhola, due to the impact of Cyclone Dana.

A tidal surge may inundate 14 coastal districts of Bangladesh due to the severe cyclonic storm Dana, which is expected to make landfall along the north Odisha-West Bengal coast of India between Puri and Sagar Island around midnight today.

Bashir Ali Khan, deputy director of the Chandpur Naval Safety and Traffic Management Department, informed UNB that the Dhaka-Chandpur launch services were halted following a sudden increase in wind speeds this afternoon. He stated that operations would remain suspended until further notice.

The Chandpur Naval authority has been instructed to hoist local cautionary signal number three.

In contrast, ferry services on the Harania-Sharyatpur routes are operating normally, according to Faisal Alam Chaudhury, manager at the ferry ghat.

Shah Md Shoaib, a senior observer at the Chandpur Meteorological Office, reported that gusty winds have already begun in Chandpur, with rain expected to continue until tomorrow afternoon.

Additionally, launch services on six internal routes in Bhola have been suspended due to adverse weather conditions.

Shahidul Islam, assistant director of BIWTA of Bhola River Port, said from Wednesday noon until further notice, services on the following routes have been halted: Bhola-Laxmipur, Dhaka-Hatia, Bhola Char Fasson Betua-Dhaka, Hakim Uddin, Daulatkhan-Alexander, Manpura-Tajumuddin, Bhola-Barishal, and both launches and ferries on the Elisha-Laxmipur Mauju Chowdhury Haat route.

This suspension has caused significant inconvenience for hundreds of cargo transport workers and passengers.

In response to Cyclone Dana, an emergency meeting of the District Disaster Management Committee was held on Wednesday. A total of 869 shelters and 14 mud forts have been established in the district to prepare for the cyclone's impact.

Additionally, 13,860 CPP volunteer members are on standby, and eight control rooms have been set up, along with the formation of a medical team.

Deputy Commissioner Md Azad Jahan informed reporters that preparations are underway to evacuate thousands of residents from isolated and vulnerable char areas to safe shelters.

"Under the peripheral effect of the severe cyclone and steep pressure gradient, the low-lying areas of the coastal districts of Satkhira, Khulna, Bagerhat, Barguna, Barishal, Jhalakathi, Pirojpur, Patuakhali, Bhola, Laxmipur, Noakhali, Feni, Chattogram, and Cox's Bazar, as well as their offshore islands and chars, are likely to be inundated by a wind-driven surge of 2-3 feet above normal astronomical tide," said a meteorological office bulletin.

The maximum sustained wind speed within 64 km of the Severe Cyclone Centre is about 90 kph, with gusts or squalls rising to 110 kph. The sea is expected to remain high near the system's centre.

Maritime ports in Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Mongla, and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three.

All fishing boats and trawlers in the North Bay and deep sea have been advised to remain in shelter until further notice.