Bridge on Mahadeo river damaged in Netrakona

The Nallapara Rasur (Loichha) Bridge on Mahadeo river in Netrakona's Kalmakanda upazila sustained significant damages in the recent flash floods.

Floodwaters washed away much of the bridge's approach road connecting the Kalmakanda-Panchgaon road, leaving the bridge vulnerable and susceptible to collapse.

Also, pedestrians and vehicles have been using the bridge amid serious risk.

Abdul Mannan, a businessman of Rongchhati village on the riverbank, urged authorities concerned to take prompt steps to repair the bridge and its approach road for the sake of thousands of people who commute on the route daily.

Illegal sand lifting from the river in Nallapara and adjoining areas by a vested quarter exacerbated the extent of the river's erosion and damages sustained from the floods, said Karim Mia, a local farmer.

Also, waves caused by sand-laden trawlers navigating the river pose threats to the bridge in its present vulnerable condition, he added.

Anisur Rahman Pathan, chairman of local Rongchhati union parishad, said due to indiscriminate sand lifting, Mahadeu river devoured some 200 houses and vast stretches of croplands in past 10 years, while hundreds of people from Sanyasipara, Horinakuri, Nallapara, Rongchhati, Baruakuna, Saterahati, and Bagharkanda villages are in risk of losing their lands and homesteads to erosion.

The bridge was constructed in 2000 and its approach roads were repaired on several occasions over the past two decades following damages from flash floods and river's erosion, said local people.

Anisur Rahman opined the old bridge must be replaced by a new one while illegal sand lifting from the river must be stopped to end sufferings of the local people.

"A total seven bridges were partially or completely damaged in the recent floods, while five box-culverts also broke down, in the upazila," said Imran Hossain, sub-assistant engineer of Local Government Engineering Department in Kalmakanda upazila.

"The repair and maintenance work for the bridges and culverts could not be initiated yet due to sand crisis. Earlier, a proposal for constructing a new bridge under 'Super Bridge Project' was submitted two years ago, but no allocation has yet been made for it," he added.

Md Shahidul Islam, upazila nirbahi officer of Kalmakanda, said LGED engineers visited the bridge on Mahadeo river and repair work will begin soon.

"Meanwhile, we are continuing mobile court drives against illegal sand lifting and many were fined during drives," he added.