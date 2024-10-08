3 Flood-hit dists: Relief hard to come by

Many affected people yet to get any govt aid; 2.8 lakh stranded

Floodwater has inundated the playground of Ramnathpur Government Primary School in Netrokona’s Kalmakanda upazila. Flash floods hit three upazilas of the district on Sunday following downpours and onrush of water from upstream. Photo: Collected

Flood victims in Mymensingh, Sherpur and Netrokona are suffering due to insufficient relief supplies and a lack of drinking water.

Flash floods have marooned 2,80,000 people in the three districts, according to data of the district administrations.

The flooding has impacted the agriculture and fishing sectors in those districts.

In Sherpur, two more flood-related fatalities were reported yesterday, raising the district's death toll to nine since Friday.

The overall flood situation in Netrakona's Purbadhala, Kalmakanda and Durgapur upazilas improved yesterday as water began to recede. However, the situation in Mymensingh remained unchanged.

Though the flood situation in Sherpur has improved since Sunday night, around 50,000 people still remain marooned in the district's five upazilas -- Sherpur Sadar, Jhenaigati, Sreebordi, Nalitabari and Nakla, according to Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) officials.

Visiting some flood-hit areas in Mymensingh yesterday, The Daily Star found that people were suffering due to shortages of food and drinking water.

Flood victims said that they were yet to receive any food or relief from the government or other sources.

Hamidur Rahman, a member of Beeldora Union in Mymensingh's Haluaghat upazila, said nearly half of the 200 families in his union are facing scarcity of food and drinking water.

He said that some 250 people of the Barman community, who live on fishing, have been sitting idle at home since Friday as they cannot go out.

People from other communities are also facing food shortages as they are yet to get relief, said Hamidur.

Jatindra Barman, 50, a local resident, said that he depends on fishing to run his six-member family.

"I have run out of money as I could not fish in the last four days. I cannot buy food for my family," said Jatindra.

Narayan Barman and Subodh Barman, two other fishermen, echoed the words of Jatindra.

Md Humayun Kabir, chairman of the worst-hit Dakshin Maizpara Union in Dhobaura upazila, said about 80 percent low-income people in his union were suffering the most due to the flooding.

Only 80 families have so far received some relief materials, he said.

The district administration distributed 20 tonnes of rice and Tk 2 lakh among the flood victims in Haluaghat and Dhobaura upazilas on Sunday, said Azim Uddin, additional deputy commissioner (general) of Mymensingh.

Flood victims in Sherpur and Netrokona are also facing food and water crisis.

Maria Khatun, a resident of Balurghat area in Sherpur's Nalitabari upazila, said they received some dry food from volunteers over the last two days, but they did not get any government support.

Tarafdar Mahmudur Rahman, deputy commissioner of Sherpur, said that the district and upazila administrations are taking measures to control the flood situation.

Distribution of relief materials, including dry food, among the flood victims is going on, he added.

The Bhugai was flowing 75cm below the danger level at Sherpur's Nalitabari point at 9:00am yesterday, while the Chellakhali was flowing 77cm below the danger mark at Natkuchi point in the same upazila, said Md Nakibuzzaman Khan, executive engineer of BWDB in Sherpur.