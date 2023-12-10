Bangladesh urges developed countries to fulfill commitment of USD 100 bln

Bangladesh today strongly urged the developed countries to fulfill their commitment of USD 100 billion climate finance.

"Green climate fund (GCF), Least developed countries fund (LDCF), adaptation fund (AF) and GEF Trust fund should be strengthened with adequate resources and access of that funds should be quick and easy," Environment Minister Md Shahab Uddin said in Bangladesh delegation press briefing at COP28 in Dubai, UAE.

Bangladesh feels disappointed with the progress on agenda items on climate finance, he said adding, "The commitment of developed countries to provide USD 100 billion per year has not been met yet, and we have strong reservations on the methodology of calculation of climate financing."

"We urge the standing committee on finance (SCF) to fix a common definition of climate finance on an urgent basis. It is also important for the discussion of New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) of climate finance."

The environment minister said Bangladesh is in favour of balanced 50:50 allocation between adaptation and mitigation and grant-based financing for adaptation in line with Paris Agreement.

"We would put importance to new and additional public financing. Bangladesh firmly emphasizes the doubling adaptation fund and support for NAP implementation, which is the priority of 49 countries those have already prepared and submitted their NAPs. We are looking forward to adopting a decision on Global Goal on Adaptation emphasizing on time bound implementable targets for achieving climate resilience," said the minister.

The ambition of emission reduction pledges for 2030 need to be seven times higher to keep the 1.5degree goal of the Paris Agreement, he said.

Shahab Uddin expressed gratitude to the COP28 presidency and some concerned countries for the historic decision on the Loss and Damage Fund of more than USD 700 million, adopted on the opening day of the conference.

He stressed the need for concrete political commitments by the major emitters for addressing the emission gap. "Developed countries must lead the way with developing countries following suit in line with their respective abilities."

Deputy Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Habibun Nahar, Special Envoy to Prime Minister for Environment and Climate Change and Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Secretary of the Ministry Dr Farhina Ahmed, Additional Secretary (Climate Change) Sanjay Kumar Bhowmik and Ambassador of Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi Md Abu Zafar were present among others.