US committed to supporting Bangladesh in combating trafficking: embassy

The US is committed to supporting Bangladesh in combating human trafficking by strengthening the country's capacity to address climate-induced challenges that sometimes lead to human trafficking.

US Embassy Chargé d'Affaires Helen LaFave said this as she and government officials today officially launched Bangladesh Program to End Modern Slavery (B-PEMS), "AugroJatra" project to be implemented by Winrock International.

AKM Tipu Sultan, additional secretary (Political and ICT Wing) at the Public Security Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, and representatives of other government ministries and Bangladeshi and international organizations also attended the event.

Helen LaFave said the AugroJatra project will help the government of Bangladesh better understand how climate change impacts fishers and farmers and provide evidence about the best actions to take to mitigate the risks of increasing trafficking in persons among these vulnerable populations in Bangladesh.

With support from the US Department of State, AugroJatra will enhance knowledge on the link between climate change, human trafficking, and modern slavery.

By gathering evidence throughout Bangladesh, the project will reduce vulnerability to exploitation and human trafficking that often accompanies loss of property and livelihoods caused by climate change among farming and fishing households, a US embassy statement said.

The project aims to improve climate-resilient livelihoods for at-risk populations and encourage cross-integration of climate change adaptation and human trafficking prevention into policies and plans.

It will be implemented across 11 districts in Bangladesh, including Rangpur, Gaibandha, Lalmonirhat, Faridpur, Shariatpur, Madaripur, Khulna, Satkhira, Bagerhat, Barishal, and Patuakhali.