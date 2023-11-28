Provide special healthcare for climate-related diseases

Speakers tell workshop

The government needs to provide special health care to vulnerable people infected with climate change-related diseases, said speakers at a workshop today.

Bangladesh Environmental Lawyers Association (Bela) organised the workshop, titled "Climate change and public health" in the port city, reports our Chattogram staff correspondent.

Kamal Hossain, former professor at Chittagong University, said the government needs to promote the renewable energy sector to improve air quality.

"The government needs to strengthen the healthcare system to mitigate new climate-sensitive and communicable disease outbreaks," said Rafiqul Islam, health officer of Chattogram City Corporation.

Dr Alak Paul, professor of Geography and Environmental Studies at Chittagong University, presented an article on the issue and recommended 16 points to adopt climate change issues.