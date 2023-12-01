PM conferred Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award

Asia Climate Mobility Champion Leader Award has been conferred to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, acknowledging her leadership in championing climate actions.

The Global Centre for Climate Mobility, supported by IOM and the UN system, conferred the Award during a high-level panel on the sidelines of the COP28 in Dubai today.

Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud, who is leading the Bangladesh delegation in the COP28's high level segment, received the Award on behalf of the prime minister, said a press release.

President of the UN General Assembly Ambassador Dennis Francis and Director General of IOM Amy Pope co-hosted the high-level panel.

Hasan Mahmud also presented a keynote speech at the event highlighting Bangladesh's initiatives under the leadership of Sheikh Hasina to offset the climate change challenges, including construction of the world's largest multi-storied social housing project in Cox's Bazar for rehabilitating 4,400 families displaced due to climate impacts.

Speaking at the high-level panel titled "Harnessing Climate Mobility for Adaptation and Resilience", Hasan Mahmud said that it was high time to mainstream the issue of climate mobility into the global climate change discourse.

He also said that Bangladesh had been highlighting the issue over the last few years.

Bangladesh is pleased that there is now a broad coalition of UN member states championing this issue, he added.

The award is a significant international recognition of PM Sheikh Hasina and the country's continuous advocacy in addressing climate mobility and the challenges derived from it. Botswana, Suriname and Palau also received the award from Africa and the Pacific.

The Global Centre for Climate Mobility works for cooperative and comprehensive solutions to addressing climate mobility collaborating with the United Nations system, regional intergovernmental organisations and development finance institutions.

During COP27, the award was given to five African heads of state and government as Climate Mobility Champion Leaders.