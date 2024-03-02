Land ministry working in line with govt’s environment, climate policy: minister

Land Minister Narayan Chandra Chanda today said his ministry is working in line with the government's environment and climate policy.

These include the Land Zoning Project and the Bangladesh Digital Survey Program. These initiatives will reduce environmental damage in the country by encouraging and enforcing sustainable land use practices, he said.

The minister said these while inaugurating the two-day 2nd International Conference on Environment at Journalist Liaquat Ali Auditorium at Khulna University. The theme of the summit is "Time for Nature and Natural Resource Management".

Khulna University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Mahmood Hossain presided over the inaugural function while Prof Emeritus of BRAC University and climate change expert Prof Dr Ainun Nishat, KU Pro-VC Prof Dr Mosummath Hosna Ara and Life Science School Dean Prof Dr Abul Kalam Azad were also present.

The land minister said that under the land zoning project, they will prepare a digital map and land use plan based on Mouza and Plot division. This includes categorising land into specific uses such as agricultural, residential, commercial, tourism, and industrial development based on the quality assessment of the land.

The minister said by using land zoning project data and maps, unplanned urbanisation, housing, house construction, development activities, and industrial road construction will be prevented.

The land minister also said through this, planned and optimum use of land including protection of agricultural land, forests, hills, rivers, canals, and water bodies will be ensured.

Plenary Speaker of the conference Dr Ainun Nishat said the issue of climate change is now a harsh reality. It is clear that it now rains during Hemanta (dry season), and winter is not as cold as it should be. Besides, salinity in the Khulna region has increased significantly.

Ainun stressed that food security has now become a major concern for most countries globally due to climate change. He underscored the need for implementing changes in the agricultural management system in Bangladesh.

Local and foreign experts and scientists from Bangladesh, India, Bhutan, Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, Italy, and Germany are expected to participate physically and virtually in this conference.