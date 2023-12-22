'Bangladesh working to get share of loss and damage fund'

Says Saber Hossain Chowdhury

Bangladesh will take swift steps to get its share from the "loss and damage" fund launched during COP28, said Saber Hossain Chowdhury, prime minister's special envoy on environment and climate change, yesterday.

He was addressing a workshop on "The UN Climate Conference (COP28): Expectation, Achievement and Future Action Plan" at the auditorium of environment department in the capital, said a press release.

So far, 19 countries have pledged US $792 million to the fund, said Saber, also chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on environment, forest and climate change ministry.

Primarily, World Bank will serve as host of the fund for a four-year period, he added.

During the UN's 27th Conference of Parties (COP27) last year, countries agreed to establish a fund to pay for climate-related losses and damages.

The COP28 climate conference, held in Dubai from November 30 to December 12 this year, formally launched the "loss and damage" fund, long sought after by vulnerable nations devastated by natural disasters linked to global warming.