Bangladesh, US to work together for combating climate change

Says Saber after meeting US envoy

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said Bangladesh and the US will work together to protect the environment and fight climate change.

The environment minister came up with the remarks while talking to journalists after the US Ambassador in Dhaka Peter Haas met him at his Bangladesh Secretariat office here.

"We have discussed how we can further advance our bilateral relations in the future. Today's meeting was a productive step forward in solidifying our partnership and exploring new avenues for collaboration," he said.

He said he had a fruitful discussion on a range of shared priorities with the US ambassador.

"Both sides emphasised the importance of scaling up collaborative initiatives that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and enhance Bangladesh's capacity to adapt to the impacts of climate change. Both sides look forward to continuing their close collaboration in the years to come," Saber said.

Haas said the US will work with Bangladesh on issues including combating climate change.

"Today's discussion highlighted the significant opportunities for collaboration [on climate change], and we look forward to working together to build a more climate-resilient future for both our nations," the US envoy added.