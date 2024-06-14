500-metre green belt to be built in coastal areas: Saber

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Saber Hossain Chowdhury today said 17 percent of Bangladesh will be submerged in water due to the rise in sea level.

"As a result, there will be no food production in that area. The map of Bangladesh will change. Actually, climate change has created an existential crisis for us," he said.

Saber said this while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the nationwide tree planting programme organised by Bangladesh Awami Jubo League on the occasion of AL's platinum jubilee in Dhaka's Mugda today.

He said a 500-metre green belt will be built in coastal areas to protect the country from storm surges as per the election manifesto of AL. If there are more trees, the temperature will be lower.

Therefore, to sustain the existence of Bangladesh, more and more trees must be planted, he added.

The minister said a healthy environment is required to build a smart Bangladesh. And a healthy environment requires enough plants. "Plantation is essential to ensure a healthy and safe world for our future generations."

The minister termed cutting trees a crime.

Jubo League Chairman Sheikh Fazle Shams Parash presided over the event.