Tahsin Farzana Tilottoma honours father Bulbul Ahmed with musical tribute ‘Mohanayoker Gaan’

On the 84th birth anniversary of legendary Bangladeshi actor, director, and producer Bulbul Ahmed (1941–2010), his eldest daughter, Tahsin Farzana Tilottoma, is paying homage to her father's enduring legacy with a musical tribute titled "Mohanayoker Gaan."

Presented by Seylon Tea, the tribute features six iconic songs from Bulbul Ahmed's films, celebrating the timeless artistry that made him a beloved figure in Bangladeshi cinema. To mark the occasion, the first track of season two, "Duti Mon Jokhon" from the film "Songini" has been released, offering audiences a chance to relive a song cherished across generations.

The inaugural season, launched in 2023, featured six of Bulbul Ahmed's most memorable songs, and the second season continues this heartfelt tradition, blending cinematic history with the personal memories of a daughter honoring her father.