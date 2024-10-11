TV & Film
Fri Oct 11, 2024
Last update on: Fri Oct 11, 2024 11:47 AM

Shirin Shila ties the knot in a private ceremony
Photos: Collected

Film actress Shirin Shila has officially tied the knot. In a private family gathering last night, she married her long-time love, Abidul Mohaimin Sajil, as confirmed by the actress herself.

Shirin Shila

Shirin and Sajil first crossed paths six years ago, and what began as a mutual attraction gradually developed into a lasting relationship. Speaking to the media about the special significance of the date, Shirin shared, "We've been together for six years. Interestingly, we met for the first time on October 10, and now we've tied the knot on the same date." 

Shirin Shila

"For now, we've kept the wedding intimate, with just family. However, we're planning a grand celebration with everyone in January."

Shirin also mentioned that Sajil hails from Bhairab and holds a degree in Pharmacy from North South University. He is currently working in his family's travel agency business.

Shirin Shila

In terms of the beginning of her married life, Shirin said, "We want to build a beautiful life together. Please keep us in your prayers so that we can always maintain mutual trust and respect between us. Sajil is a kind-hearted person. Marriage, after all, is the union of two families, and we want to weave our dreams together while nurturing that bond."

Shirin Shila made her big-screen debut in 2014 with Wajed Ali Sumon's "Hitman". Her latest film "Jimmi" was released last week. 

We should coexist peacefully: Shakib Khan on relations with India
Read more

‘We should coexist peacefully’: Shakib Khan on relations with India

