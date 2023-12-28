TV & Film
Thu Dec 28, 2023 07:00 PM
Last update on: Thu Dec 28, 2023 07:04 PM

Purnima warns against harassment via WhatsApp

Photo: Collected

Renowned actress Dilara Hanif Purnima has expressed concern about instances of harassment involving WhatsApp calls and missed calls from a phone number associated with her image. 

These unwanted communications have placed individuals at risk of potential harassment. Purnima thus emphasised the need for caution and vigilance in dealing with such situations and has raised awareness about the issue.

Sharing several screenshots related to this concerning issue, Purnima cautioned, indicating the seriousness of the situation. She has urged everyone who is familiar with her and is aware of the potential risks to block any numbers actively making such calls to ensure personal safety. 

Clarifying her stance, she stressed that she does not engage in such activities and requested everyone to ignore calls or messages received from unfamiliar numbers that have her image or name on display.

 

Dilara Hanif Purnima
