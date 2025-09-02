Parsa is back

Upon her return from the United States, actress and dancer Parsa Evana brought back more than just fond memories of a lovely holiday with her mother. She also gained valuable training in both acting and dance.

The actress participated in a course at The Freeman Studio, a highly regarded acting school in the US known for its focus on "proper technique and camera performance." She enrolled in the intensive eight-week programme, which helped polish her craft.

"After the short selection, I was called for the online interview, where they liked my performance and invited me to join the course. I've never had formal training in acting, so I wanted to fully immerse myself in the craft. Apart from that, I also took a dance course, where I learnt more about hip-hop, modern, and contemporary dance."

A gold medallist in Bharat Natyam and champion of Shera Nachiye (2014), Parsa shares that dance is the art form through which she best expresses her emotions. "For me, dance is the ultimate stress reliever. At the same time, since I have taken a break from acting, my mother also wants me to continue dancing."

For the first time, the young artiste will perform at the Blender's Choice–The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards. She expressed her excitement, saying, "This year I performed at the CJFB Awards, which marked my first performance at any award ceremony. I am now looking forward to Blender's Choice–The Daily Star OTT & Digital Content Awards 2024, where I will perform with Mofassal Alif and team for the opening act. I see this as a chance to make a comeback, and I am very excited for it."

She has been active on social media, sharing posts and dance videos, where fans often ask her when she will be returning to acting. "This comment really makes me sad, as I feel blessed that the audience has showered me with so much love. Honestly, if I were a writer and director myself, I would write and direct for me," she laughed. "I always want to portray roles that are believable and lively. The problem is, I often get roles I have already done. I keep looking for variations, which sadly I don't get. Directors often don't want to experiment and prefer to keep artistes typecast."

She concluded by saying, "If that is the case, I won't work until I get roles that my audience will truly appreciate."