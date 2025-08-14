‘Notun Kuri’ returns after two decades, applications open from August 15

TV & Film
Photo: Collected

After a two-decade hiatus, Bangladesh Television (BTV) is set to relaunch its popular talent hunt programme for children and adolescents, "Notun Kuri".

Applications for the competition will be accepted from August 15 to September 5. According to BTV authorities, the country has been divided into 19 regions for the preliminary selection round. Winners from each region will advance to the divisional selection stage. The final selection and competition will take place at the Dhaka centre.

Participants will compete in nine categories: acting, recitation, storytelling/comedy, general dance/classical dance, patriotic song/modern song, Rabindra Sangeet, Nazrul Sangeet, folk song, and Hamd-Naat. 

The 'Ka' category is open to boys and girls aged between six and under eleven, while the 'Kha' category is for those aged between eleven and fifteen.

The final competition of "Notun Kuri" will be held between November 2 and 6.

Over the years, the signature BTV programme has launched the careers of numerous artistes in Bangladesh's media industry, inspiring generations of young performers. 

First aired in 1976, "Notun Kuri" was last held in 2005.

