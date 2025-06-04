Nibir Adnan makes silver screen debut with ‘Esha Murder’

Bangladeshi model Nibir Adnan is set to make his silver screen debut this Eid with "Esha Murder", directed by Sunny Sanwar. Known for his presence on runways across Bangladesh and beyond for over a decade, Nibir now takes on a fresh, grounded look in this crime thriller inspired by a chilling real-life murder mystery.

On Tuesday, the film's first song, Tomake Chai, was released, featuring vocals by Imran and Konal, and lyrics by Robiul Islam Jibon. The music video features Nibir, alongside actress Puja Agnes Cruze. In 2022, he starred opposite Tollywood's Pooja Banerjee in the Baba Yadav-directed "Chol Ratke Kori Bhor", under TM Records, hinting early on at his cinematic potential.

"Even though I found success in modelling, I always felt that acting was my true calling," Nibir shared. "For years, I trained and prepared myself for this. I even studied theatre and auditioned to earn my place in this film. I'm truly grateful to Sunny bhai for trusting me with such a pivotal role. Sharing the screen with seasoned actors like Azmeri Haque Badhan, Misha Sawdagar, and Faruque Ahmed has been an enriching experience."

Nibir has worked with nearly every major fashion brand in Bangladesh and spent years modelling in Mumbai. His portfolio includes names like Amazon India, Raymond, and Spykar. Most recently, he became the face of Italian luxury house Bulgari's perfume campaign — a rare honour for any Bangladeshi model. His international career also spans London and Dubai-based fashion labels.

Looking ahead, Nibir hints that more surprises are on the way. He's currently in talks for several exciting film and web projects, both at home and abroad, and promises that audiences won't have to wait long to hear more.