Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:03 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 3, 2025 12:13 PM

Lady Gaga to debut in 'Wednesday' Season 2 today

Netflix has unveiled the first glimpse of Lady Gaga in "Wednesday" Season 2, confirming the pop icon's role as Rosaline Rotwood, a legendary Nevermore Academy teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday Addams, played by Jenna Ortega.

The image, released last Monday, shows Gaga in a flowing white gown with silver hair cascading over her shoulders, her striking look completed with pale brows and Thing — the Addams family's disembodied hand — resting on her shoulder. "A vision in venom," read the show's official announcement on Instagram.

Gaga, who recently announced that her new single "The Dead Dance" will be released today as part of the series' soundtrack, said she was thrilled to join the project. "I'm a huge fan of the show and had so much fun appearing in it to support 'The Dead Dance'," she said.

Co-star Jenna Ortega praised Gaga's performance, calling it "unbelievable" and "a surreal experience" to watch her embody the enigmatic Rotwood. Director and executive producer Tim Burton echoed the sentiment, noting, "She's a real artiste, and I'm grateful for what she contributed to the show."

Part 1 of "Wednesday" Season 2 debuted on August 6, following Wednesday's desperate attempt to save her best friend Enid Sinclair, played by Emma Myers. Part 2, featuring Gaga's appearance, arrives today. Netflix has already confirmed the hit series will return for a third season.

