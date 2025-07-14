TV & Film
Mon Jul 14, 2025 10:56 AM
Last update on: Mon Jul 14, 2025 11:01 AM

Bubly’s debut music video ‘Moyna’ set for release

Shobnom Bubly joins Eid lineup with film ‘Sardar Barir Khela’
Popular actress Shobnom Bubly is set to appear in a unique music video for the first time. The shoot for the video was recently completed at BFDC.

Titled "Moyna", the music video is directed by Tanim Rahman Anshu, with the track composed by Kolkata-based Akash Sen. The song is expected to be released soon under the banner of Gaanchill Music. 

Several individuals involved with the project have confirmed the news to The Daily Star.



Outside of the "Moyna" music video, three films featuring Bubly are awaiting release. These include "Sardar Barir Khela", a government-grant film directed by Rakhal Sabuj; "Panic", helmed by Zahid Jewel; and "Shapla Shaluk", directed by Rasheda Akhter.

