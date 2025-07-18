Bangladeshi film ‘Mastul’ invited to World Film Festival Kolkata

Bangladeshi film "Mastul", which has already garnered international acclaim, has now been officially invited to the fourth edition of the World Film Festival in Kolkata, India. The festival organisers have shared the list of films on their social handle, which includes the name of its director, Mohammad Nuruzzaman.

The 4th edition of the festival will take place from August 15 to 21 at Kolkata's cultural hub, Nandan, with film screenings scheduled daily from 12pm to 8pm.

This event is being organised by the Eastern Region of the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI), which was established in 1959 under the leadership of legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray. As in previous years, the event is being held in collaboration with the Asia-Pacific section of the International Federation of Film Societies.

This year's festival will showcase 37 feature-length films, along with several short films and documentaries, across three categories. Among the selected works is "Mastul", which has already been screened and praised at festivals in Moscow and Cheboksary, Russia. It has also been officially selected for the upcoming 21st Kazan International Film Festival.

The news of "Mastul" being screened in front of Indian audiences, particularly in Kolkata, has delighted the director and his entire team.

"Mastul", which tells the story of life on the water, features performances by Fazlur Rahman Babu, Deepak Suman, Aminur Rahman Mukul, Arif Hasan, Shikdar Mukit, and Sifat Bannya. Its digital distribution and promotion are being handled by Tong Ghor Talkies.

Moreover, "Mastul" has also been nominated for the Best Humanitarian Film Award at the 24th edition of the ImagineIndia International Film Festival, to be held in Spain this September. The director has received an official invitation to attend the festival and, all going well, plans to attend the festival.